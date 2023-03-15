7 Must Have Chemicals & Ingredients in Your Skincare Routine

1. Hyaluronic Acid- This chemical helps lock the moisture in the skin and it is suitable for all skin types. Hyaluronic Acid can be naturally found in the body tissues. It helps in cushioning and lubricating the skin tissues. It is one of the best chemicals in moisturizers to be used when your skin feels dehydrated. You can use it with or after using AHAs, BHAs, and retinoids.

2. Vitamin A is one of the essential ingredients for the skincare routine which must be used from the 20s since it is a great anti-aging ingredient. Retinoids are one of the most famous ingredients derived from Vitamin A and they include retinol, retinyl esters, retinal aldehydes, and etc. Retinoids penetrate into the skin, and induce the production of collagen and elastin. It helps fight fine lines, wrinkles, skin texture, tone, and color. It also helps fights pigmentation and acne scars.

3. Vitamin C is one of the most popular ingredients and serums have gained more popularity than other products. This ingredient helps boost the collagen synthesis in your skin giving you a rejuvenated, smooth, and fresh skin over time. You can use an oil-free moisturizer with vitamin C to prevent skin dryness. It also helps treat issues like acne breakouts, and hyperpigmentation.