Deepika Padukone gives Shah Rukh Khan skincare tips in new video.

Deepika and Shah Rukh seem to have a fun time as they apply cleanser and moisturizer during the course of their skincare routine. In the end, Deepika urges Shah Rukh to apply sunscreen.

Deepika launched her skincare brand last year.

On the work front, the two actors are reeling from the success of their film Pathaan. The mega-blockbuster is soon to mint 900 crores, according to reports.