Deepika Padukone gives Shah Rukh Khan skincare tips in new video.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone took to social media to share a video of her and Shah Rukh Khan going through their skincare routine on 9 February 2023. The duo were seen getting ready for their Pathaan press meet.
In the video, we can see the actors trying products from Deepika's brand and getting ready for the event. In the caption, Deepika wrote, "It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read @iamsrk] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skin care routine together was a whole other level of fun!"
Watch the video here:
Deepika and Shah Rukh seem to have a fun time as they apply cleanser and moisturizer during the course of their skincare routine. In the end, Deepika urges Shah Rukh to apply sunscreen.
Deepika launched her skincare brand last year.
On the work front, the two actors are reeling from the success of their film Pathaan. The mega-blockbuster is soon to mint 900 crores, according to reports.
