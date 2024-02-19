7 Hair Washing Mistakes One Should Avoid To Prevent Damage

Hair washing mistakes to avoid
The most essential and basic part of any hair care routine is hair washing. Hair wash not only cleanses the hair but relaxes our mind and body after a long day. Washed and clean hair and scalp not only promotes good hair but also makes your hair look healthy, bouncy, and shiny. But we often take hair washing for granted and make some mistakes that lead to hair fall, itchy scalp, frizzy hair, and many more issues. Hair is most fragile when it’s wet so you have to make sure to wash it properly so as not to create any damage. Washing your hair is a very simple part of the hair care routine that has a big impact on the way our hair looks and feels. But there is a right and wrong way to shampoo, condition, and dry your hair. The products you use in the shower, the way you use them, and how often you use them can all affect the texture, definition, and health of your hair.
1. Don't Shampoo too often
Applying shampoo too often creates a layer of rich lather which as a result strips your hair of its natural protective oils. How often you wash your locks differs from person to person, and even the weather, but you don't necessarily have to use shampoo every time you wash your hair to keep it clean. Wash your hair if you need to, not because you feel like you must.
2. Don't forget to detangle before you shower
Your hair is more prone to breakage and hair fall when it is wet. So, it is always better to detangle your tresses before you step into the shower. Grab your hair brush or comb and gently work your way from the ends up to the roots to nix any tangles can instantly enhance your hair wash routine to a more pleasant and painless experience.
3. Don't wash your hair with hot water
Hotter temperatures open up and expose your hair cuticles, in turn, it damages your locks and weakens the roots. One tip for the most common hair-washing mistakes would be to use lukewarm water which allows the goodness of your product to penetrate and lets your mane absorb the moisturizing effects of your conditioner better. Finish your routine with cold water to close the cuticles and lock in any moisture, to reduce the risks of hair fall and maintain that magical shine.
4. Don't rub your hair dry with a towel
Drying your fragile wet hair with a towel can ruffle up the cuticles and overall spell out excess frizz because of the friction. Instead, let your hair air-dry or grab an old t-shirt and gently dab it on your locks as you squeeze the water out. Towels also absorb heat from your tresses, making your mane dry and unmanageable.
5. Use the right amount of product
A coin-sized amount of shampoo and conditioner is just enough for your hair. Using too much product can deprive your hair of its natural moisture and nourishment or even make your mane dirty and greasy, resulting in dull, dry, and frizzy hair.
6. Don't haphazardly switch your products
Since your hair doesn't easily acclimate to the distinct formulas that diverse hair products offer, it is healthier for your mane if you stick to one type of shampoo or conditioner in your hair wash regimen. Do in-depth research and find the range that is best for your type that season.
7. Don't forget to work your conditioner in
Uneven application of your conditioner leads to dehydrated and depleted hair. To tame your tresses and avoid any frizz or flyways ensure to work your conditioner into your locks with a wide-toothed comb especially if you have a curly or wavy hair texture. Remember to rinse thoroughly after to rid of any excess grease.
