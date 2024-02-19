7 Hair Washing Mistakes One Should Avoid To Prevent Damage

1. Don't Shampoo too often

Applying shampoo too often creates a layer of rich lather which as a result strips your hair of its natural protective oils. How often you wash your locks differs from person to person, and even the weather, but you don't necessarily have to use shampoo every time you wash your hair to keep it clean. Wash your hair if you need to, not because you feel like you must.

2. Don't forget to detangle before you shower

Your hair is more prone to breakage and hair fall when it is wet. So, it is always better to detangle your tresses before you step into the shower. Grab your hair brush or comb and gently work your way from the ends up to the roots to nix any tangles can instantly enhance your hair wash routine to a more pleasant and painless experience.

3. Don't wash your hair with hot water

Hotter temperatures open up and expose your hair cuticles, in turn, it damages your locks and weakens the roots. One tip for the most common hair-washing mistakes would be to use lukewarm water which allows the goodness of your product to penetrate and lets your mane absorb the moisturizing effects of your conditioner better. Finish your routine with cold water to close the cuticles and lock in any moisture, to reduce the risks of hair fall and maintain that magical shine.