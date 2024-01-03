5 Common Mistakes First Time Parents Must Avoid

mistakes new parents make
(Image: iStock)
Entering into parenthood has always been an exciting and emotional journey. However, first-time parenting comes with many responsibilities and stress, and it becomes difficult if you don't have any support or guidance from the people around you. Here are some suggestions to make your first parenting experience more enjoyable and relaxing.
According to Mr. Kunal Popat, Founder of R for Rabbit, here are a few common mistakes first-time parents can avoid with a different approach.
1) Stressing over small matters: New parents experience anxiety over seemingly insignificant issues such as their infant not eating enough, sleeping too much or too little, or crying excessively. While worrying about your baby's health is normal, parents often become so overly protective of them that they unintentionally cause stress for those around them.
Approach: The best action is to let your newborn settle in with their surroundings. If you have any worries, schedule frequent check-ups with your pediatrician and seek professional advice.
2) Comparing your baby with other babies: Why did our neighbor's child learn to walk and speak so quickly while my child took longer? Comparisons of this nature cause needless worry and tension.
Approach: Understand that each child grows at their own pace and that there are no set guidelines for how a child develops. Allow yourself to relax as long as your child grows within the usual range indicated on the growth chart! Concentrate on your child's unique characteristics and changes.
3) Disregarding your own needs: Being a first-time parent naturally makes you more watchful and cautious of your child, but worrying about them all the time will always stress you out and cause fatigue. Parents must also prioritize their health considering it will have an impact on the child’s development.
Approach: Put your physical and emotional well-being first, and ask for support when needed. Engage in activities that make you happy and energized while also practicing self-care.
4) Seeking help from family and spouse: New parents often assume they know best for their child and attempt to manage everything independently, which leads to frustration. In this situation, mothers who have recently given birth encounter numerous challenges when taking care of their babies.
Approach: Build a community of friends, relatives, or fellow parents for support and communicate openly. Take parenting classes from the experts, and ask for guidance when you require it.
5) Taking in too much information: New parents are often unaware of parenting, so they try to overload themselves with information from many sources, so they try everything on their child which may or may not suit them, leading to more confusion.
Approach: Prioritize trustworthy sources, have faith in yourself, read quality books, and consult medical professionals. Adapt the information to fit your particular circumstances. Remember to celebrate parenthood and your child's milestones, big or small.
