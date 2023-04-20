Scalp Yeast Infection: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention

A scalp yeast infection is occurs when their is overgrowth of yeast on the skin of your head, meaning the scalp. A yeast infection on the skin is called candidiasis, a fungal infection that can develop anywhere in or on your body and it is caused by the yeast named Candida.

Yeast is a type of fungus. The skin naturally has various types of fungus living on it like Candida being one of them. This is normal and doesn’t usually cause any problems. But when Candida has the chance to gather, it can go deep beneath the surface of your skin thus resulting in a skin infection.

It can develop anywhere where the part is moist and devoid of free flow of air. Small cuts on the scalp also provide an entry to the fungus and they can get below the surface. Let's know about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of scalp yeast infection.