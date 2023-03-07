7 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Holi Colours

few tips to get rid of holi colors easily
Holi, the festival of colors will be celebrated tomorrow, 8 March 2023. This year Holika Dahan was Celebrated on 7 March around 12 AM. After the Holika Dahan, many people celebrated Holi today, 7 March. But as per the Hindu calendar, Holi is on 8 March. People smear colors and splash colored water on each other.
People who don't like messing around or want to prevent the mess, just enjoy the Holi special recipes at home. They enjoy cooking and eating them with family. For people, who play with colors, it is important that you look after your skin, hair, and face. The harmful chemical colors can be harmful so make sure to use organic colors which can also be prepared at home.
Here are a few tips that you can use to get rid of color stains on skin and clothes.
Apply coconut oil on the face before using a face wash. The oil will melt the colour from the face and make it easier to rinse the left out dust and grime with soap water.
You can apply home-made scrubs with ingredients in your kitchen. Make a paste of wheat flour with any carrier oil and apply it to the face. Massage your face when it dries a little and then rinse off with a gentle cleanser.
You can also use multani mitti for post skincare treatment. It will help the colors dry off and eventually remove it after rinsing. The multani mitti will help cool down the face as well.
If you are suffering from itchy skin, it may be due to the left out particles of color on the skin that may not be visible to bare eyes. You can apply a combination of glycerine and rosewater to calm down the itchiness.
You also need to protect your nails from the stubborn color stains. Apply a coat of dark nail paint beforehand and after playing with colors, soak your hands in lemon water for 10 minutes.
You can also use a mixture of curd, water or milk to get rid of stains on the face. The yogurt will not be harmful and it will help moisturize the face as well.
For your hands and legs, make sure to apply petroleum jelly or heavy body lotion so that colors can make seep deep into the skin and you will be able to wash them off easily afterwards.
