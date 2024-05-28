6 Best Places to Visit in Kashmir This Summer With Friends and Family

5 Best Places to visit in Kashmir in Summer.
Best Places in Kashmir: Are you looking for some best places to visit this summer? Do you wanna escape from this scorching summer heat? Well, what can be a best idea than planning a trip to Kashmir. It is rightly said, If there is heaven on earth, it is in Kashmir. The place offers a vast variety of beautiful destinations to enjoy the summer with family and friends. Kashmir is the perfect place to experience the magic of nature and witness the stunning beauty of the region.
With its snow-capped mountains, lush green gardens, and stunning water bodies, Kashmir is one of the best tourist places to visit this summer. The region's traditional houseboats, scrumptious food, and quaint valleys are also part of what will keep you captivated. If you want to have an unforgettable experience, a summer trip to Kashmir is something you will cherish forever. There are several beautiful places to visit in Kashmir and it is quite difficult to choose the best. However, to make it easy for you, we have curated some of the top places in Kashmir that you should visit to experience a unique journey.
Following is the list of 5 best places in Kashmir that you should consider to visit with family and friends this summer.
1. Srinagar: The capital city of Jammu and Kashmir is Srinagar. The city is situated along the banks of the Jhelum River and has a rich history of trading. It is surrounded by the Himalayas and boasts stunning natural beauty, mesmerizing gardens, and a unique houseboat ride. From amazing street markets to malls, Srinagar has everything to offer to visitors. There are many beautiful places to visit in Srinagar but some of the famous ones include Mughal Gardens, Dal Lake, Shankaracharya Temple, Pari Mahal, Nigeen Lake, Tulip Garden, Naseem Bagh, and more.
2. Gulmarg: One of the popular places in Kashmir is Gulmarg. It is a snow paradise, a cup-shaped valley ideally nestled in the Pir Panjal range of the western Himalayas. One of the best skiing destinations in India, Gulmarg offers adventure in plenty. The word Gulmarg is derived from two Persian words ‘Gul’ meaning flowers and ‘Marg’ meaning meadow. Therefore, it is popularly known as the ‘Meadow of Flowers’ because it boasts a variety of wild mountain flowers.
The breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains, gardens blossoming with flowers of varied hues, and pine vegetation make this valley a treat for the senses. From sheer natural beauty to snow adventure, this valley has a lot to offer to every kind of visitor. Some of the famous attractions of Gulmarg are gondola ride, skiing, golf course, hiking, and more.
3. Sonamarg: A popular tourist destination in Kashmir, Sonamarg is known as the 'Meadow of Golden Light'. This place is situated in the beautiful mountain range, and its green meadows, stunning scenery, fresh streams, gushing rivers, glaciers, and majestic mountains create stunning backdrops for a Kashmir holiday trip. For those seeking adventure, the city offers activities such as trekking, skiing, hiking, fishing, and river rafting. Additionally, visitors can also visit walnut orchards for their beauty. Some of the tourist attractions of this place are Thajiwas Glacier, Baltal Valley, Zoji La Pass, Gadsar Lake, and more.
4. Pahalgam: Pahalgam, located in the Anantnag district of Kashmir, is known as the 'Valley of Shepherds'. It is home to a number of beautiful natural wonders, including sparkling rivers, soaring pines, apple orchards, and verdant forests. Pahalgam's natural beauty and stunning scenery provide a unique backdrop for making movies. Several Bollywood movies have been shot in this valley. Apart from the enchanting natural beauty of Pahalgam, the valley also offers a unique opportunity for visitors to experience river rafting and trout fishing along the Lidder River. Some of the famous spots to visit in Pahalgam are Betaab Valley, Chandanwari, Aru Valley, and Baisaran Valley.
5. Doodhpathri: Also known as the 'Valley of Milk', Doodhpathri is one of the beautiful tourist destinations in Kashmir. It is located in district Budgam and falls in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas. This place is a heaven during summers but remains inaccessible during winters due to heavy snowfall. If you want to witness enchanting mountains, lush green gardens, mesmerizing water bodies, then this is the best place for you. A pony ride is available so that you can enjoy fresh air and the beautiful scenery of this place.
6. Yusmarg: Also known as the 'Meadow of Jesus', Yusmarg is a beautiful green valley located at an altitude of 7861 feet in Budgam district of Kashmir. This valley is believed to be the place where Jesus once lived. The lush green pastures of Yusmarg are spread across acres of land, giving the valley a magical appearance. The beautiful landscape is reminiscent of a classic fairy tale land. A pony ride through the valley would be a great way to experience the fresh air and savor the stunning scenery. There is also a famous trekking route in Yusmarg that leads to the Tosa Maidan meadow, where nomads are found grazing their cattle.
