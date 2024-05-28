6 Best Places to Visit in Kashmir This Summer With Friends and Family

3. Sonamarg: A popular tourist destination in Kashmir, Sonamarg is known as the 'Meadow of Golden Light'. This place is situated in the beautiful mountain range, and its green meadows, stunning scenery, fresh streams, gushing rivers, glaciers, and majestic mountains create stunning backdrops for a Kashmir holiday trip. For those seeking adventure, the city offers activities such as trekking, skiing, hiking, fishing, and river rafting. Additionally, visitors can also visit walnut orchards for their beauty. Some of the tourist attractions of this place are Thajiwas Glacier, Baltal Valley, Zoji La Pass, Gadsar Lake, and more.

4. Pahalgam: Pahalgam, located in the Anantnag district of Kashmir, is known as the 'Valley of Shepherds'. It is home to a number of beautiful natural wonders, including sparkling rivers, soaring pines, apple orchards, and verdant forests. Pahalgam's natural beauty and stunning scenery provide a unique backdrop for making movies. Several Bollywood movies have been shot in this valley. Apart from the enchanting natural beauty of Pahalgam, the valley also offers a unique opportunity for visitors to experience river rafting and trout fishing along the Lidder River. Some of the famous spots to visit in Pahalgam are Betaab Valley, Chandanwari, Aru Valley, and Baisaran Valley.

5. Doodhpathri: Also known as the 'Valley of Milk', Doodhpathri is one of the beautiful tourist destinations in Kashmir. It is located in district Budgam and falls in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas. This place is a heaven during summers but remains inaccessible during winters due to heavy snowfall. If you want to witness enchanting mountains, lush green gardens, mesmerizing water bodies, then this is the best place for you. A pony ride is available so that you can enjoy fresh air and the beautiful scenery of this place.

6. Yusmarg: Also known as the 'Meadow of Jesus', Yusmarg is a beautiful green valley located at an altitude of 7861 feet in Budgam district of Kashmir. This valley is believed to be the place where Jesus once lived. The lush green pastures of Yusmarg are spread across acres of land, giving the valley a magical appearance. The beautiful landscape is reminiscent of a classic fairy tale land. A pony ride through the valley would be a great way to experience the fresh air and savor the stunning scenery. There is also a famous trekking route in Yusmarg that leads to the Tosa Maidan meadow, where nomads are found grazing their cattle.

