50+ Happy Mother's Day 2023 Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Status, and Greetings

Mother's Day is recognised yearly in many nations to pay tribute to mothers and other mother figures for their love of their family and services to society. Ancient civilizations like the Greeks and Romans, who celebrated their mother goddesses with festivals, are where Mother's Day got its origin.

Early in the 20th century, Anna Jarvis launched a campaign in the United States to create a federal holiday to honor mothers, giving rise to the modern day celebration of Mother's Day. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May as per a proclamation signed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.

Mothers are precious and their contribution in our lives cannot be defined by just celebrating a particular day. Let us make our mothers feel special by sharing the following wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings.