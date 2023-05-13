50+ Happy Mother's Day 2023 Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Status, and Greetings

Happy Mother's Day 2023 wishes, messages, greetings, and images for WhatsApp and Facebook Status.
(Photo: iStock)
Mother's Day is recognised yearly in many nations to pay tribute to mothers and other mother figures for their love of their family and services to society. Ancient civilizations like the Greeks and Romans, who celebrated their mother goddesses with festivals, are where Mother's Day got its origin.
Early in the 20th century, Anna Jarvis launched a campaign in the United States to create a federal holiday to honor mothers, giving rise to the modern day celebration of Mother's Day. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May as per a proclamation signed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.
Mothers are precious and their contribution in our lives cannot be defined by just celebrating a particular day. Let us make our mothers feel special by sharing the following wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings.
Thank You for all the love and care you have showered upon me. Happy Mother's Day Mumma.
Mothers are the friends you can trust lifelong. Happy Mother's Day Mummy.
I love you to the moon and back. You are my guardian angel. Happy Mother's Day.
You are the sunshine of my life and I want you to be there for me always. Happy Mother's Day.
Nobody can replace the love and care that you have always given me. Happy Mother's Day 2023.
The only teacher cum instructor in the entire world who executes her duties without anticipating compensation is a mother. She shows her pupils love and care as she nourishes and mentors them. Happy Mother's Day.
Mother will always be there for us through all of life's ups and downs, despite the arrival and departure of other people. Many Many Happy Returns of Mother's Day.
It is not a special day because we could not possibly express our love and thanks for mothers even in 365 years. Happy Mother's Day Mummy, I love you more than anyone.
On this Mother's Day, I pledge to support you through all the highs and lows of your life, just as you have done for me from the moment of my birth until the present. Mom, happy Mother's Day!
I want to thank a teacher for being a mentor to me for the rest of my life in addition to sharing her knowledge with me. Happy Mother's Day.
Mothers are precious and we should keep them loved and safe. Happy Mother's Day everyone.
You are the epitome of love, affection, sacrifice and care. No one would be ever so kind and generous as mothers are. Let us respect and love our dearest moms always. Happy Mother's Day.
My day is brightened by your grin, which also helps me recognise how fortunate I am to have you as my mother. Happy Mother's Day.
Without your love, care, and worry, even a single day is tough to get through. I appreciate you always being there for me and helping me make difficult choices. Happy Mother's Day.
The bonds we have with our mothers is one of the most significant relationships we will have. Happy Mother's Day 2023.
I want you to be happy now and always. Without you I am nothing and I admire you more than anyone. Happy Mother's Day 2023.
Love is the other name of mother. All sweet words in this world are meant for mother. I love you mumma now and always. Happy Mother's Day 2023.
My world revolves around you darling mummy. You are the most precious person in my life and you will always be my first love. Happy Mother's Day.
A mother is selfless, courageous, brave, confident and a true inspiration. Let us value our mothers always. Happy Mother's Day.
No one in this world can love you as much as a mother. Respect and honor your mothers. Happy Mother's Day 2023.
You are the most lovely gift that God has ever given me; your lap is my heaven, and your arms are my fortress. Happy Mother's Day to you, mom.
Happy Mother's Day! I give thanks to the stars every night that you are my mother.
I'd want to wish you a very happy Mother's Day. I appreciate you being there for me at all times.
Mom, happy Mother's Day! May you have a nice and perfect day just like this one!
Love from a mother is just as lovely as a blooming flower! Mother's Day greetings!
You are the most special person in my life, and without your sight, your pampering, and your words of devotion, no day is complete. I appreciate you being such a wonderful mommy.
This Mother's Day, may love, joy, and happiness fill your heart! Happy Mother's Day.
Mom, happy Mother's Day! I'm very grateful that you are my mother. Thank you for always supporting me and believing in me. I adore you.
Every action you take is always motivated by love. How did I become such a fortunate daughter? Mom, happy Mother's Day!
I only want you to know how exceptional and fortunate I feel to have a mother as wonderful, loving, and caring as you. Mother's Day greetings!
You are more than just attractive and intelligent; from the beginning, you have been a wonderful mother, a hero, and a devoted friend. Mother's Day greetings.
Mother's Day is the ideal time to tell your mother how much you love and appreciate everything she has done for you. Making her feel special and loved should be your goal today. Happy Mother's Day 2023.
Mother's Day is a unique opportunity to honour the love and affection that moms have for us. Today we have the chance to show them how much we appreciate and are grateful for them. Greetings on Mother's day.
You may be a mother to the world but for us you are the entire universe. Happy Mother's Day Mom.
"I'm grateful that you have been my life's beacon of light. Your care and encouragement mean the world to me. I wish you a happy Mother's Day.
"Wishing the toughest, most devoted, and inspirational lady I know a very Happy Mother's Day. You are my super hero.
Be the way you are, the most sweetest and loving person ever. Happy Mother's Day Mummy.
"Mom, your love is an inestimable gift that makes every day better for me. You have my undying affection on this unique day. I wish you a happy Mother's Day."
"Happy Mother's Day to the woman who gracefully balances many responsibilities while yet making us feel loved and cared for. You are amazing!"
A mother is the first school of a child. We are today whatever our mother taught us. Happy Mother's Day.
Mothers are the sweetest blessings from God. Let us love and protect them. Happy Mother's Day 2023.
My mother is the my best friend. I pray God to shower her with good health, happiness, and longevity. Greetings of Mother's Day.
On this Mother's Day I want you to know that you are my life. Happy Mother's Day Mummy.
May God shower his choicest blessings upon you. May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and eternal satisfaction. Greetings of Mother's Day.
My mom is no less than a hero and I admire her more than anyone else in this world. Happy Mother's Day Mom.
Happy Mother's Day to the world's best mom who doesn't have any superpowers but works no less than a super hero.
Mothers should be treated with respect and dignity. Our world revolves around them. Happy Mother's Day 2023.
Mothers are priceless. Let us honor and respect them always. Happy Mother's Day.
On this occasion of Mother's Day, I wish good health and countless happiness for my sweetest mother who stands out of the crowd in all ways. Greetings of the day.
Happy Mother's Day Images.
Happy Mother's Day Wishes.
Mother's Day Quotes 2023.
Mother's Day Messages 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)