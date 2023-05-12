International Nurses Day 2023 Wishes: Quotes and Images To Share as Status

Every year on 12 May, International Nurses Day is observed to honour the vital roles that nurses play in the healthcare system and in society at large. The day also honours the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is considered to be the founder of modern nursing.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN), a federation of more than 130 national nurses' associations, celebrated International Nurses Day for the first time in 1965. Every year, a different component of nursing or the healthcare system is highlighted through the theme of International Nurses Day. This year, the theme of International Nurses Day 2023 is "Our Nurses. Our Future."

