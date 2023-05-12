International Nurses Day 2023 Wishes: Quotes and Images To Share as Status

International Nurses Day 2023 wishes, messages, quotes, and images.
(Photo: iStock)
Every year on 12 May, International Nurses Day is observed to honour the vital roles that nurses play in the healthcare system and in society at large. The day also honours the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is considered to be the founder of modern nursing.
The International Council of Nurses (ICN), a federation of more than 130 national nurses' associations, celebrated International Nurses Day for the first time in 1965. Every year, a different component of nursing or the healthcare system is highlighted through the theme of International Nurses Day. This year, the theme of International Nurses Day 2023 is "Our Nurses. Our Future."
Let us read about the International Nurses Day 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings for status.
Thank you for everything you do for the benefit of people and society. You are a true hero. Happy International Nurses Day 2023.
I want to appreciate your dedication towards keeping people healthy. Happy International Nurses Day.
Nurses are no less than doctors because they work equally hard. Thank you my super hero. Happy International Nurses Day.
Nurses day should not be limited to just one day because they word hard every day. Happy International Nurses Day 2023.
Nurses are the blessings of God. Happy International Nurses Day.
Nurses are selfless heroes who leave no stone unturned to keep their patients healthy and happy. Happy International Nurses Day 2023.
We must respect nurses because they are our guardian angels especially when we are struggling with diseases. Happy International Nurses Day.
Be kind to nurses and respect their work. They leave their family just to be with us during our tough times. Happy International Nurses Day.
"Nurses are a unique kind. They have this insatiable need to care for others, which is both their greatest strength and fatal flaw." [Jean Watson].
"Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon." [Dag Hammarskjöld].
"Caring is the essence of nursing." [Jean Watson].
"Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription." [Val Saintsbury].
"Every nurse was drawn to nursing because of a desire to care, to serve, or to help." [Christina Feist-Heilmeier].
"America’s nurses are the beating heart of our medical system." [Barack Obama].
"Our job as nurses is to cushion the sorrow and celebrate the job, every day, while we are ‘just doing our jobs." [Christine Belle].
International Nurses Day 2023 Images.
Happy International Nurses Day 2023.
International Nurses Day Wishes.
International Nurses Day 2023 Quotes.
