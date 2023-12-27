Happy New Year 2024: 50+ Best New Year Wishes, Inspirational Quotes and Messages

1. “Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings.” —Jonathan Lockwood Huie

2. “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” —Oprah Winfrey

3. “Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life.” —Robin Sharma

4. "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

5. "The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” ―Josiyah Martin

6. “The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are.” —J.P. Morgan

7. “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” —Brad Paisley

8. "New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.” —Alex Morritt

9. “I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past.” —Thomas Jefferson

10. “The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul…” —Gilbert K. Chesterton

11. “And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” Rainer Maria Rilke

12. “Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start.” —Nido Qubein