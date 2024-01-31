7 Health Benefits Of Potatoes

1. Improves Bone health

Potatoes contain iron, phosphorous, calcium, magnesium, and zinc all of which help the body build and maintain bone structure and strength. Iron and zinc in potatoes play crucial roles in the production and maturation of collagen. While minerals phosphorus and calcium contained in potatoes are both important in bone structure, it is essential to balance the two minerals for proper bone mineralization. Too much phosphorus and too little calcium result in bone loss and contribute to osteoporosis.

2. Helps Manage Blood Pressure

A low sodium intake is essential for maintaining a healthy blood pressure, but increasing potassium intake is as just important. Potassium encourages vasodilation, or the widening of the blood vessels. Potatoes are a rich source of phosphorus minerals. Potassium, calcium, and magnesium are all present in the potato. These have been found to decrease blood pressure naturally.

3. Improves Heart health

Potato contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6 content, coupled with its lack of cholesterol, all support heart health. Potatoes contain significant amounts of fiber that helps lower the total amount of cholesterol in the blood, and hence decrease the risk of heart disease.

4. Reduces Inflammation

Choline is an important and versatile nutrient that is present in potatoes. It helps with muscle movement, mood, learning, and memory. It also assists in maintaining the structure of cellular membranes, transmits nerve impulses, and aids in the absorption of fat and early brain development.