Post-Party Skincare: How To Take Care Of Skin After Heavy Make-Up?

1. The first step in your post-party skincare routine is to remove makeup. Use a gentle makeup remover or an oil-based cleanser to effectively remove all traces of makeup, including waterproof mascara and long-wearing foundation.

2. After a party, it is recommended to return to your trusted double-cleansing ritual. Use the oil-based cleanser and dissolve every last trace of makeup and SPF. To clean up excess oils, sweat, and pollutants from your dermis use a water-based face wash.

3. After-party is the time when your skin needs an extra bit of pampering. Masks with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera draw moisture from your surroundings and pump it into your skin. Apply generously and relax for 15-20 minutes as the targeted treatments do their thing. These are great for replenishing any lost moisture and boosting skin’s hydration levels.

4. Apply a layer of emollient moisturizer rich in fatty acid content to reward your skin with essential nutrients. Moisturizer with a high percentage of squalene or vitamin E is said to be good for the skin. A deeply moisturizing formula used in an appropriate amount helps to regenerate the skin overnight.

5. Exfoliating your skin will help remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, leaving your skin looking smooth and refreshed. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub or chemical exfoliant, such as an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) or beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) product.

6. After a party night it is essential to hydrate your skin, as alcohol and late-night partying dehydrate your skin. Using a hydrating toner or serum helps restore moisture to your skin and prepares it for moisturizer.

7. After a party night, make sure to get a good night’s sleep to help your skin recover and rejuvenate. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep per night.