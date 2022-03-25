WBJEE 2022: Download Admit Card at wbjeeb.nic.in

Download the admit cards for WBJEE from the official website of WBJEEB
(Photo: iStock)
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is to be conducted on 30 April 2022. Earlier the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had scheduled the exam for 23 April 2022 but then the dates were shifted to 30 April.
The admit cards for the WBJEE will be released today, 25 March 2022 and the candidates appearing for the exams can download the results from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
This year the WBJEE will be held in offline mode in various centres of the state. The examination comprises two papers. Paper I is for Mathematics and Paper II for Chemistry and Physics. Students have to carry the admit cards for verification purposes.
Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in
You will have to enter your application number and password for login
Click the link that reads 'Download admit card'
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
You can save a PDF of the admit card or take a printout for future use
The candidates must recheck the details mentioned on the admit card. It will have details like name, venue of examination, COVID-19 guidelines, timings, personal details, etc.
Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam if they enter the hall without their admit cards. The students who qualify the examination will be selected for the counselling round.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)