WBJEE 2022: Download Admit Card at wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is to be conducted on 30 April 2022. Earlier the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had scheduled the exam for 23 April 2022 but then the dates were shifted to 30 April.

The admit cards for the WBJEE will be released today, 25 March 2022 and the candidates appearing for the exams can download the results from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

This year the WBJEE will be held in offline mode in various centres of the state. The examination comprises two papers. Paper I is for Mathematics and Paper II for Chemistry and Physics. Students have to carry the admit cards for verification purposes.