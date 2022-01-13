WBJEE 2022: Application Form Deadline Extended, How to Apply

WBJEE 2022: Fill application form on wbjeeb.nic.in. Image used for representative purposes.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the extension of the last date to apply for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022.
Now, the last date to register for WBJEE 2022 is 16 January 2022. The extension has been provided in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
“In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, for the greater interest of aspiring candidates, the last date of online application for WBJEE-2022 has been extended till 16 January 2022 (Sunday) 6:00 pm,” reads the official notification released by WBJEEB.
Therefore, interested candidates who still haven't applied for WBJEE can do it on the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in.
Visit the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in
Click on 'Apply for WBJEE 2022' link
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'New Candidate Registration'
Enter your personal details and register
Enter your registration number and password
Click on 'Sign In'
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
According to the information bulleting of WBJEE 2022, application fee for general category is Rs 500, and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates.
WBJEE is an OMR-based exam conducted for admission into undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.