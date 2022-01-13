WBJEE 2022: Application Form Deadline Extended, How to Apply

Candidates can fill WBJEE 2022 application form on wbjeeb.nic.in.
The Quint
Education
Published:

WBJEE 2022: Fill application form on wbjeeb.nic.in. Image used for representative purposes. 

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WBJEE 2022: Fill application form on wbjeeb.nic.in. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the extension of the last date to apply for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022.

Now, the last date to register for WBJEE 2022 is 16 January 2022. The extension has been provided in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, for the greater interest of aspiring candidates, the last date of online application for WBJEE-2022 has been extended till 16 January 2022 (Sunday) 6:00 pm,” reads the official notification released by WBJEEB.

Therefore, interested candidates who still haven't applied for WBJEE can do it on the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2022 is scheduled (tentatively) to be conducted on 23 April 2022.

WBJEE 2022: How to Apply?

  • Visit the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in

  • Click on 'Apply for WBJEE 2022' link

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'New Candidate Registration'

  • Enter your personal details and register

  • Enter your registration number and password

  • Click on 'Sign In'

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

According to the information bulleting of WBJEE 2022, application fee for general category is Rs 500, and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates.

About WBJEE

WBJEE is an OMR-based exam conducted for admission into undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

