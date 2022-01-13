WBJEE 2022: Application Form Deadline Extended, How to Apply

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the extension of the last date to apply for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022.

Now, the last date to register for WBJEE 2022 is 16 January 2022. The extension has been provided in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, for the greater interest of aspiring candidates, the last date of online application for WBJEE-2022 has been extended till 16 January 2022 (Sunday) 6:00 pm,” reads the official notification released by WBJEEB.

Therefore, interested candidates who still haven't applied for WBJEE can do it on the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in.