UPTET Admit Card 2021 Expected to be Released Soon: Here's How to Download

UPTET Admit card can be download form updeled.gov.in
(Photo: The Quint)
UPTET 2021 admit card is expected to be released soon by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 12 January 2022, but was delayed by the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj.
The admit card will be released after the issue of free travel order for candidates, reported Hindustan Times.
The report further quoted Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary of Prayagraj–headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), "UPTET-2021 admit card would be issued after the state government order regarding free travel for the candidates gets issued. This could take a day or two."
UPTET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 23 January 2022. It will be a two-and-a-half hour long paper conducted in two shifts, ie, 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm
Go to the official website of UPBEB: updeled.gov.in
Click on UPTET 2021 admit card link on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your registration number, password and login
Your UPTET admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future reference
Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is an eligibility test conducted for recruitment on the posts of schools teacher in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
For more details about UPTET, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPTET.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)