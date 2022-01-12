CTET 2021 Postponed Exam Dates Announced, Admit Card Released

CTET revised scheduled and admit card released on ctet.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) commenced Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 from 16 December 2021. The exams are scheduled to end on 13 January 2022.
However, CTET papers scheduled for the second shift on 16 December, and the first and second shifts on Friday, 17 December 2021 were postponed by CBSE due to some technical glitch.
The exam (paper 2) earlier scheduled on 16 December 2021 (second shift, will now be conducted on 17 January 2022 (Shift 1).
Whereas, the exams that were scheduled to be held on 17 December are re-scheduled accordingly on 21 January 2022, i.e. Paper 1 will be conducted in shift 1, while Paper 2 will be conducted in shift 2.
"Some of the candidates of whose examination was scheduled to be held on 16 and 17 December 2021 at Purnea (Purnia) have been allotted revised date of examination, 12 January 2022," reads the official CTET notification.
Visit the official site of CTET: ctet.nic.in
Click on 'Download Admit Card CTET December 2021' link on the home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your CTET application number and date of birth
Click on 'Submit'
Your CTET admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print the admit card for exam day and future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CTET.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)