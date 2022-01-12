CTET 2021 Postponed Exam Dates Announced, Admit Card Released

CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) commenced Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 from 16 December 2021. The exams are scheduled to end on 13 January 2022.

However, CTET papers scheduled for the second shift on 16 December, and the first and second shifts on Friday, 17 December 2021 were postponed by CBSE due to some technical glitch.