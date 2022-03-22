UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2 2021 Released, Details Here
Know how to submit the UPSC CSE Mains DAF 2 2021 online and other details regarding the results.
UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on their official website – upsc.gov.in.
Interested students can fill out the Detailed Application form (DAF) on the official website. The applications for UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2 2021 will be open till 6 PM on 24 March 2022.
Union Public Services Commission had conducted the Civil Services Mains Examination 2021 from 7 January 2022 to 16 January 2022. The results for the same were released on 17 March 2022.
The selected students can appear for the Personality Test (Interview) wherein selections will be made for the Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service and other Central Services for Grade A and B.
UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2 2021: Steps to Apply
Visit the official page of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UPSC CSE Mains DAF 2 2021'
A new window will pop up.
Click on the link that reads 'Click here for login'.
Enter your credentials and captcha to login.
Fill in the application form and submit.
The students who have qualified for the personality test must fill in the forms within the above mentioned time limit. If there are any queries or doubts regarding the attestation form, students can contact the Department of Personnel & Training on these email-Ids and numbers: doais1@nic.in, usais-dopt@nic.in, 011-23092695/23040335/ 23040332.
The marksheet will be released on the official website 15 days after the official announcement of the results. The results will be declared after the personality test and will remain on the website till 1 month.
