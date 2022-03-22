UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2 2021 Released, Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on their official website – upsc.gov.in.

Interested students can fill out the Detailed Application form (DAF) on the official website. The applications for UPSC Civil Services Mains DAF 2 2021 will be open till 6 PM on 24 March 2022.

Union Public Services Commission had conducted the Civil Services Mains Examination 2021 from 7 January 2022 to 16 January 2022. The results for the same were released on 17 March 2022.

The selected students can appear for the Personality Test (Interview) wherein selections will be made for the Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service and other Central Services for Grade A and B.