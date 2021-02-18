UPSC CISF AC 2021 Admit Card Released: Here’s How To Download It

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC (Exe) LDC exam 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the same can download it at UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/
As per the instructions on the website, it is mandatory for the students to bring a print out of the admit card and a photo identity card (original) to the examination venue.
Candidates must check their name, roll number, registration ID, and year of the examination in their admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they must inform UPSC immediately.
The examination venue will close 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of examinations, which are 9:20 am for the Forenoon Session and 1.50 pm for the Afternoon Session.
The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the venue without face mask/cover.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined