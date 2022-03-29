UPSC ESE 2021: Final Result Released, Details Here
194 candidates have been selected. Follow the steps to download the result.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results for the Engineering Services Exam 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
The Mains exams for the UPSC Engineering Services Exams 2021 were conducted in November 2021 and the personality test interview was conducted in February-March 2022.
The final merit list of the selected candidates has been uploaded on the website. The candidates whose roll number is mentioned in the merit list will be selected for various posts under the concerned ministries and departments.
There were 225 vacancies in total. A total of 194 candidates have been selected which include 76 General, 56 OBC, 20 EWS, 26 SC and 16 ST.
The UPSC said that the results of 29 candidates are provisional and their appointment letters will not be issued “till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status".
"The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. up to 27/06/2022] from the date of declaration of the final result. Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. If any candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be canceled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard," the commission added.
UPSC ESE 2021: Steps to Download Results
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UPSC ESE Final Result 2021'.
A PDF will appear on the screen.
Download the UPSC ESE 2021 final results and save it for future use.
Visit the official website for more updates.
