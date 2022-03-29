UPSC ESE 2021: Final Result Released, Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results for the Engineering Services Exam 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Mains exams for the UPSC Engineering Services Exams 2021 were conducted in November 2021 and the personality test interview was conducted in February-March 2022.

The final merit list of the selected candidates has been uploaded on the website. The candidates whose roll number is mentioned in the merit list will be selected for various posts under the concerned ministries and departments.

There were 225 vacancies in total. A total of 194 candidates have been selected which include 76 General, 56 OBC, 20 EWS, 26 SC and 16 ST.