UPSC Is Recruiting for Joint Secretary, Director-Level Posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for lateral recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director Level posts. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so at UPSC Online website: https://www.upsconline.nic.in/.

The official notification reads, “The Government of India has submitted a requisition for Lateral Recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director level officers. Accordingly, Online Applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary or Director.”

UPSC lateral entry notification 2021 direct link.