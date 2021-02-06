UPSC Is Recruiting for Joint Secretary, Director-Level Posts
UPSC Lateral Entry: The last date to apply for the above mentioned posts is 22 March 2021.
The Quint
Jobs
Published:
Image used for representation purpose. | (Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for lateral recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director Level posts. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so at UPSC Online website: https://www.upsconline.nic.in/.
The official notification reads, “The Government of India has submitted a requisition for Lateral Recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director level officers. Accordingly, Online Applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary or Director.”
The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is 22 March 2021. Candidates must note that they will be recruited on contract basis for a period of three years which is extendable up to five years based on the candidates performance.