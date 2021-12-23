UPSC CDS 1 2022 Notification Released for 341 Vacancies: Here's How to Apply

UPSC CDS 2022 1 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 10 April 2022.
The Quint
Jobs
Published:

UPSC CDS 1 2022: Registration commenced on upsconline.nic.in. Image used for representation purpose.

|

(Photo: Unsplash.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>UPSC CDS 1 2022: Registration commenced on upsconline.nic.in. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>

UPSC CDS: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 22 December, commenced the registrations process for UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 exam 2022.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the official website of UPSC: upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CDS 2022 1 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 10 April 2022. The last date to apply online for the same is 11 January 2022 (till b 6 pm).
Also ReadUPSC 2021: NDA, NA 2 Name Wise Results Released

UPSC CDS 1 2022: Vacancy Details

A total of 341 vacancies are to be filled through this UPSC CDS recruitment drive.

  • Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 vacancies

  • Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 22

  • Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32

  • Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) (Men): 170

  • Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) (Women): 17

All theses courses are scheduled to begin in the year 2023.

Also ReadUPSC Civil Services Main 2021 Admit Card Out: Here's How to Download
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC CDS 1 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications

  • IMA. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai: Degree of a recognised University or equivalent

  • Indian Naval Academy: Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution

  • Air Force Academy: Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering

How to Apply for UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam?

  • Visit the official website of UPSC: upsconline.nic.in.

  • Click on 'ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC' link

  • Click on Part 1 registration link against CDS 1 2022 exam

  • Key in your basic information and register

  • Go to Part 2 registration

  • Enter your registration ID and date of birth

  • Click on Submit

  • Enter your payment details, upload photograph, signature, photo identity card document, select the examination centre and agree to declaration

  • After clicking on 'I agree', note your registration number, download and save the page, and pay the application fee

  • Save the confirmation page for future reference

For more details about UPSC CDS 1 2022 exam, candidates can check the official notification on UPSC's website: upsc.gov.in.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT