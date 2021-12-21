UPSC 2021 NDA,NA 2 Name Wise Results Released on 15 December 2021
The results for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) or UPSC 2021 NDA, NA 2 was released on 15 December 2021.
While the UPSC 2021 NDA NA 2 results earlier used to be declared roll number wise, the commission has released the results name wise this time.
Alongside this, UPSC has also released a list of all those candidates who have topped the UPSC 2021 NDA, NA 2 exam.
Hence, students who appeared for the exam can check their respective results on upsc.gov.in.
UPSC 2021 NDA, NA 2 exam was conducted on 14 November 2021. This was also the first time wherein women candidates were allowed to appear in the exam.
This was a direct result of a judgment by the Supreme Court of India a few months back.
In 2021, an aggregate of 8009 candidates qualified the written UPSC NDA, NA 2 exam.
Candidates must note that their marks for the same shall be released soon.
However, all candidates who appeared for the UPSC 2021 NDA NA 2 exam can check their respective ranks now by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
Please read on below to find a list of top ten candidates of the UPSC 2021 NDA, NA 2 exam.
Nibha Bharati
Patel Mahi Nayan Kuma
Purnima Kumari
Manisha Patel
Nandani Kumari
Dhyani Patel
Kashish Ramani
Anushka Singh
Shubhi Ajmera
Brahmbhatt Krisha Pankajkumar
Candidates must note that those who have qualified in this round are eligible to appear in the Interview round that will later be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence.
Consequently, students who clear that round as well shall begin their academic year from 2 July 2022.
In case of any query, candidates must reach out to the facilitation counter on 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 AM and 07:00 PM.
