UPPSC Recruiting for Post of RO, ARO; Check Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for the post Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO). Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at UPPSC’s official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.
A total of 337 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Number of vacancies for General Recruitment are 228 and 109 for Special Recruitment.
Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400 for level-7, to Rs 47,600 - Rs 1,51,100 for level-8.
Age Requirement: As per the official notice, “Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on 1 July 2021, i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2 July 1981 and not later than 1 July 2000. For PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years, i.e. they must have not been born before 2 July 1966.” For further information about relaxation in age limit, candidates can refer to the notification.
Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the posts should at least possess bachelor's degree from a university established by law in India or equivalent qualification up to the last date for receipt of online application.
The UPPSC will conduct a preliminary and a main exam for the recruitment of RO/AROs. Date and centre of examination decided by the commission will be intimated to the candidates by means of their e-Admission certificate.
