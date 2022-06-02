UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Admit Card Released: How To Download From uppsc.up.nic.in

Download UPPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2022 from uppsc.up.nic.in. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday, 1 June 2022, released the admit card for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service preliminary exam 2022. The exam is also known as UPPSC PCS. The admit card has been released on the official website of the commission: uppsc.up.nic.in.
The last date to download the UPPSC PCS prelims admit card is 12 June 2022.
Follow the steps mentioned below to download UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2022.
Go to the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in.
Click on 'Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-2/E-1/2022 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P) EXAM-2022' link on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code.
Click on 'Download Admit Card'.
Your UPPSC admit card will be appear on the screen.
Download the admit card.
Save and print it for future reference.
Candidates who are registered to appeared for the UPPSC PCS exam are advised to check all the information in their admit card carefully. On the day of the exam, they must carry the printout of their admit card, along with their two photographs and an ID proof, to the examination centre.
Check this space regularly for further updates about the UPPSC PCS and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)