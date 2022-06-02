UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Admit Card Released: How To Download From uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday, 1 June 2022, released the admit card for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service preliminary exam 2022. The exam is also known as UPPSC PCS. The admit card has been released on the official website of the commission: uppsc.up.nic.in.

The last date to download the UPPSC PCS prelims admit card is 12 June 2022.