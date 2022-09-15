'Hung Me Upside Down, Beat Me Up': Man Accuses UP Police of Custodial Torture
Instead of taking my complaint, police harassed me. They passed current in my private part, Anirudh told The Quint.
Video Producer: Aparna Singh
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
A truck driver named Anirudhpal, has alleged that the police at Uttar Pradesh's Etah station "severely tortured" him with "third degree" treatment, when he lodged a complaint about a robbery that took place at a highway in the district.
"Instead of taking action on the basis of my complaint, police harassed me. They passed current in my private part. I was hung upside down, and beaten up. They tied up my mouth with a cloth and poured water," Anirudh told The Quint.
Responding to the allegations, Etah Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhananjay Singh said, "Circle Officer (City) has been ordered to investigate the matter and submit a report immediately. If the allegations are true, action will be taken against the policemen."
What Had Happened?
Truck drivers Anirudhpal and his friend Vijaypal had gone from Lucknow to Etah on the night of Friday, 9 September for loading their vehicle.
It is alleged that on Saturday, 10 September, when both Anirudhpal and Vijaypal were sleeping in their truck at around 11 pm, unknown persons robbed four batteries from the vehicle. Besides, the mobile phones of the two men and and a total of 5,000 rupees were also robbed.
When Anirudh called helpline number 112 to report the incident, police arrived at the spot. "After learning about the incident, they took me and my friend in custody," Anirudh said, adding, "We were taken to the police outpost, where the outpost in-charge Vipin Bhati and four of his associates severely beat us."
"The policemen passed electric current in my private part and hanged me upside down. They further tied my mouth with a cloth and kept pouring water over it for about 30 minutes. My whole mouth was filled in water. I was not able to breathe. I felt it would have been better if the policemen had killed me," Anirudh told The Quint.
On Sunday, 11 September, at around 11 am, police allegedly used their private vehicle to admit both Anirudh and his friend Vijaypal to a hospital for treatment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from videos and news-videos
Topics: Uttar Pradesh Police Custodial Torture
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.