UCO Bank Recruitment: 91 Vacancies for Specialist Officer Posts

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at ucobank.com before the deadline on 17 November. The Quint Representational image. | (Photo: The Quint) Jobs Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at ucobank.com before the deadline on 17 November.

UCO Bank on Sunday, 25 October, released a notification for recruitment of Specialist Officer cadre Scale-I and Scale-II posts on its official website. The online registration process will begin on 27 October.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at <a href="http://ucobank.com/">ucobank.com</a> before the deadline on 17 November. The recruitment exam will be held in December 2020/January 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 91 vacancies, out of which, 9 vacancies are for Security officer, 8 for Engineers, 2 for Statistician, 20 for IT Officer, 25 for Chartered Accountants/CFA (JMGS-I), 2 for Economist and 25 for Chartered Accountants/CFA (MMGS-II).

However, the number of vacancies are tentative in nature and may change at sole discretion of the Bank.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 1,180 (including GST charges), while for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 118 (including GST charges).