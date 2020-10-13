ISRO Recruitment 2020: 55 Vacancies With Pay Scale Upto Rs 2 Lakh

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday, 12 October, released applications to fill 55 vacancies for posts of Scientist, Engineer, Technical Assistant and Technician in Space Application Centre (SAC) Ahmedabad. According to the ISRO recruitment cell, the pay scale for the posts is up to Rs 2,08,700 per month.

ISRO Recruitment 2020: Details of Vacancies

Scientist/Engineer: There are 21 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer posts for which candidates with a PhD in fields related to Electronics, MSc in Physics, ME or MTech in Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Structural Engineering and Electrical Engineering and related fields are eligible to apply. Technical Assistant: There are six vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant. Candidates with a first-class diploma in engineering from a recognised Institution, Board or University in Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering are eligible to apply. Technician ‘B’: There are 28 vacancies for the post of Technician ‘B’, for which candidates with a Matric (SSC/SSLC/10th Class) as well as ITI, NTC or NAC in Fitter, Machinist, Electronics, Information Technology, Plumber, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanical, and Chemical trades are eligible to apply.

How to Apply For ISRO Recruitment 2020

Visit the official website of SAC – sac.gov.in

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ link given on the homepage

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on ‘Apply Online’ link given beside the post you wish to apply for

Click on ‘Submit’ and pay the application fee.