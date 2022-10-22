TSLPRB Results 2022: Telangana Police Constable Results Out at tslprb.in

The TSLPRB Constable Prelims Result 2022 have been released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board yesterday, 21 October 2022. Candidates who had registered and appeared for the preliminary written test can check their TSLPRB SI Constable Result on the official website at tslprb.in.

The Board has also released the final answer key along with the result of the Constable recruitment drive. Both the final result and the answer key have been released online. The candidates had appeared for a written test for direct recruitment of 554 vacancies on 7 August 2022 and for 15,644 vacancies of SCT PCs Civil and/or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables, and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables on 28 August 2022.

The provisional answer key was released earlier and the candidates had an opportunity to raise objections against it.