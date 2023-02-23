TNTET Answer Key 2023: Paper 2 Key Released; Check trb.tn.nic.in for the Details

TNTET Answer Key 2023 for Paper 2 is released on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board officially released the TNTET answer key 2023 for paper 2 on Wednesday, 22 February. Candidates who are excited to check the answer key must visit the official website because the link is available there. The official website that candidates should visit to check and download the TNTET paper 2 answer key 2023 is trb.tn.nic.in. The latest details about the key and other important announcements are available on the official site for interested candidates.
It is essential to download the TNTET answer key 2023 for paper 2 as soon as possible. The TNTET paper 2 answer key 2023 download link is available on trb.tn.nic.in so candidates should visit the site and find the key link on the homepage. The recruitment board will allow students to raise objections against the answer key online.
Candidates have to raise objections against the TNTET answer key, if there are any, within a specific time period. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board will not approve the objections that are submitted after the mentioned deadline.
According to the latest official details, the TNTET answer key 2023 for paper 2 is released for the exam that was held from 3 February to 15 February 2023. All candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can download the key online.
Interested candidates should download the key as soon as possible and raise objections on time.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the TNTET answer key 2023, which is declared recently:
Go to the official website – trb.tn.nic.in
Click on the active link that states "Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET)- Paper-II-2022 Release of Tentative Key and Objection Tracker" on the home page
A new page will display on the screen for the candidates
Tap on the answer key link and the PDF will open
Download the key from the official website
Take a printout of the same to take a better look at the details mentioned on the key
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)