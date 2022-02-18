TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment: 5,529 Vacancies, Prelims to Take Place on May 21

TNPSC group recruitment notification to be uploaded on 23 february
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will be notifying for the group 2 recruitment 2022 on 23 February 2022 on its official website – tnpsc.gov.in. You can visit the 'Apply online' tab on the right side of the homepage.
The selection involves a combination of:
Civil Services Exam 2 in two stages (preliminary Examination for 300 marks)
Main Written Exam and Oral test (750+100 marks)
The preliminary exams will be conducted on 21 May 2022. Have a look on the important dates, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, etc.
Notification date: 23 February 2022
Online Registration end date: 23 March 2022
Prelims exam date: 21 May 2022
Prelims result date: 5 June 2022
Mains exam date: September 2022
Mains Result date: December 2022
Interview date: February 2023
Total posts- 5529
II- 116
II A- 5413
The interested candidate must be graduate from:
Colleges incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India
Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament
Educational Institutions deemed as a university under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956
Assistant Commissioner (Commercial taxes) – 21 to 32 years with any degree, 21 to 33 years with a B.L. degree.
For all the other posts the age criteria is between 21 to 32 years.
