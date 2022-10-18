KPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for More Than 300 Posts at kpsc.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification to fill in the posts of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical) (HK), Statistical Inspector (RPC), and Assistant Statistical Officer (RPC). There are more than 300 vacancies for various posts.

The registrations for the various posts will be conducted by the commission from 19 October 2022 to 17 November 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website at on kpsc.kar.nic.in.