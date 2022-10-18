KPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for More Than 300 Posts at kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 300 posts at kpsc.kar.nic.in
The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification to fill in the posts of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical) (HK), Statistical Inspector (RPC), and Assistant Statistical Officer (RPC). There are more than 300 vacancies for various posts.
The registrations for the various posts will be conducted by the commission from 19 October 2022 to 17 November 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website at on kpsc.kar.nic.in.
Starting Date of Online Application - 19 October 2022
Last Date of Online Application - 17 November 2022
Junior Engineer (Civil) – 166 Vacancies
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – 3 Vacancies
Assistant Statistical Officer in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics – 58 Vacancies
Statistical Inspector of Economic and Statistical Directorate – 105 Vacancies
Candidates willing to apply for the KPSC recruitment drive must possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering (General) and Mechanical Engineering (General) granted by the board of Technical Education, Government of Karnataka.
Applicants must also hold a Master's Degree in any one of the subjects of Mathematics, Pure Mathematics, Statistics, Applied Statistics, Economics with Statistics / Quantitative Techniques, Pure Economics, Applied Economics, Applied Mathematics, Econometrics or Computer Science.
The candidates willing and interested to participate in the KPSC recruitment drive must be between the age of 18 to 40 years.
Salary
Rs. 27,650 to Rs 70,850
Application Fee:
General candidates – Rs. 600
Candidates belonging to Category 2(A), 2(B), 3(A), 3(B) – Rs. 300
For Ex-Serviceman Candidates – Rs. 50
Candidates from SC, ST, Category-1 and Disabled For the candidates – Nil.
Visit the official website of the Karnataka Public Service Commission KPSC at kpsc.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage, scroll and click on the link that reads 'Apply Online for Various Notifications.'
All the open recruitments to which the candidates can apply will have a link of 'Apply Online'.
You can click on one of these recruitment links to open the application form:
Junior Engineer (Civil)
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
Assistant Statistical Officer in the Directorate of Economics and Statistics
Statistical Inspector of Economic and Statistical Directorate
Candidates will have to fill out all the required details in the form.
Then upload the important documents as asked.
Finally, pay the application fee as per your category.
Click on submit and take a printout of the application form.
