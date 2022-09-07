SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 5,000+ Posts; Details Here
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 begins for 5,000+ Junior Associate Posts. Here are the details.
State Bank of India (SBI) has started the recruitment drive for clerk posts, including 5000+ Junior Associate posts, starting today, 7 September 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the clerk posts online through the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. The recruitment drive is being held for 5000+ Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre around different circles of the country.
Let us check all the details about SBI clerk posts, including eligibility, application fee, last date to apply, total number of vacancies, selection procedure, and more.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 for Junior Associate Posts: Eligibility
Candidates who have completed their 3 years' graduation degree from any well-recognised institution are eligible for the SBI's Junior Associate posts. However, candidates who are in the final year of their Bachelor's degree can also apply, provided they will be able to submit the required documents on assigned time if selected provisionally.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Candidates applying for the Junior Associate posts must be in the age group of 20 to 28 years as on 1 August 2022. Upper age limit relaxation to candidates belonging to reserved categories is applicable according to the government norms.
SBI Recruitment 2022 for Clerk Posts: Application Fee
All the candidates belonging to General, EWS, and OBC categories have to pay an online application fee of Rs 750. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories do not have to pay any application fee.
SBI Recruitment 2022 for Clerk Posts: Total Number of Posts/Vacancies
The total number of posts for SBI clerk posts is 5,008, including both regular and backlog vacancies.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: How To Apply
Go to the official website, sbi.co.in.
On the homepage, go to the Careers section and click on the current openings.
You will find a direct link that reads as 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)'.
Click on this link and a candidate login page/new registration page will appear on the screen.
Log in if you are already registered, otherwise opt for new registration.
Enter login credentials created during the registration process.
Hit the login button, and SBI Clerk application form for Junior Associates will be displayed on the computer screen.
Fill the application form carefully.
Upload the required documents
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print the form for future use.
SBI Recruitment 2022 for 5,000+ Junior Associate Posts: Last Date To Apply
Candidates must remember that the last date to apply for SBI clerk posts is 27 September 2022.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 for Jr. Associate Posts: Selection Process
To get selected for the SBI Junior Associate posts (Customer Support & Sales), candidates have to go through the below-mentioned selection process:
1. An online exam, including both Preliminary & Mains.
2. A local language test.
3. The final result will include Prelims, Mains, and language test scores. Eligible candidates will be selected for the designated posts.
