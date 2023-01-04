UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Check Dates for UPPSC, SSC, APSC and Other Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the state agency that has the authority to conduct the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various Civil Services of Uttar Pradesh.

Generally, people who have 10th/12th/Diploma/Graduation/post graduation qualification are able to apply for the PSC Jobs. these candidates have to fill out the application form online or offline and fulfill the required details and formalities for the post. Candidates may require to have prior experience as per requirement of the post.

Today, we have brought together the important exam dates for UPPSC, SSC, APSC, and more so that you can keep track of all exams and prepare accordingly.