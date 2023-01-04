UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Check Dates for UPPSC, SSC, APSC and Other Exams

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Check Dates for UPPSC, SSC, APSC and Other Exams

Check the important exam dates for UPPSSC, SSC, APSC and the steps to download the calendar 2023
Shivangani Singh
UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 has been released. Check details here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the state agency that has the authority to conduct the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various Civil Services of Uttar Pradesh.

Generally, people who have 10th/12th/Diploma/Graduation/post graduation qualification are able to apply for the PSC Jobs. these candidates have to fill out the application form online or offline and fulfill the required details and formalities for the post. Candidates may require to have prior experience as per requirement of the post.

Today, we have brought together the important exam dates for UPPSC, SSC, APSC, and more so that you can keep track of all exams and prepare accordingly.

List of Examinations Conducted by the UPPSC

  • Combined State/Upper Subordinate Preliminary Examination.

  • Combined State/Upper Subordinate Main Examination.

  • Combined State/Lower Subordinate Examination.

  • R.O/A.R.O Preliminary Examination (Only for the Commission)

  • R.O/A.R.O Main Examination(Only for the Commission)

  • A.P.S. Examination(Only for the Commission and secretariat of U.P. and Revenue)

  • Assistant Registrar Examination

  • Combined State Engineering Examination.

  • U.P. Nyayic Seva (Junior Division) Examination

  • Assistant Prosecuting Officer Examination

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023

  1. Medical Officer Ayurvedic Exam 2022- 08.01.2023

  2. Assistant Prosecution Officer Mains Exam 2022- 09.01.2023 & 10.01.2023

  3. UPPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Pre Exam 2022- 12.02.2023

  4. Mines inspector Mains Exam 2022- 19.03.2023

  5. UPPSC PCS & ACF / RFO Pre Exam, 2023- 14.05.2023

  6. UPPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Mains Exam 2022- 23, 24 & 25.05.2023

  7. UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023- From 23.09.2023

  8. UPPSC ACF / RFO Mains Exam 2023- From 09.10.2023

SSC Exam Calendar 2023

APSC Exam Calendar 2023

  1. Forest Ranger (Environment & Forest Department)- 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 20, 21 & 22 January 2023 

  2. Inspector of Legal Metrology (Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department)- 29 January, 2023

  3. Jr. Administrative Assistant (Establishment of APSC)- February 203

  4. Motor Vehicle Inspector (Transport Department)- February 2023

  5. Assistant Professor in Halflong Govt. College (Higher Education Department)- February 2023

  6. Electrical Inspector (Power Electricity Department)- February 2023 

How to Download UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023?

  1. Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UPPSC EXAM CALENDAR FOR YEAR -2023'.

  3. A new window will open with UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023.

  4. You can download the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 PDF and save it for future reference. 

Candidates should note that the above-mentioned dates are tentative and the commission may change the dates of the exam at their convenience. Thus, it is better to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates. 

