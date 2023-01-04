UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Check Dates for UPPSC, SSC, APSC and Other Exams

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 has been released. Check details here
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the state agency that has the authority to conduct the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various Civil Services of Uttar Pradesh.
Generally, people who have 10th/12th/Diploma/Graduation/post graduation qualification are able to apply for the PSC Jobs. these candidates have to fill out the application form online or offline and fulfill the required details and formalities for the post. Candidates may require to have prior experience as per requirement of the post.
Today, we have brought together the important exam dates for UPPSC, SSC, APSC, and more so that you can keep track of all exams and prepare accordingly.
Combined State/Upper Subordinate Preliminary Examination.
Combined State/Upper Subordinate Main Examination.
Combined State/Lower Subordinate Examination.
R.O/A.R.O Preliminary Examination (Only for the Commission)
R.O/A.R.O Main Examination(Only for the Commission)
A.P.S. Examination(Only for the Commission and secretariat of U.P. and Revenue)
Assistant Registrar Examination
Combined State Engineering Examination.
U.P. Nyayic Seva (Junior Division) Examination
Assistant Prosecuting Officer Examination
Medical Officer Ayurvedic Exam 2022- 08.01.2023
Assistant Prosecution Officer Mains Exam 2022- 09.01.2023 & 10.01.2023
UPPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Pre Exam 2022- 12.02.2023
Mines inspector Mains Exam 2022- 19.03.2023
UPPSC PCS & ACF / RFO Pre Exam, 2023- 14.05.2023
UPPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Mains Exam 2022- 23, 24 & 25.05.2023
UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023- From 23.09.2023
UPPSC ACF / RFO Mains Exam 2023- From 09.10.2023
Forest Ranger (Environment & Forest Department)- 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 20, 21 & 22 January 2023
Inspector of Legal Metrology (Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department)- 29 January, 2023
Jr. Administrative Assistant (Establishment of APSC)- February 203
Motor Vehicle Inspector (Transport Department)- February 2023
Assistant Professor in Halflong Govt. College (Higher Education Department)- February 2023
Electrical Inspector (Power Electricity Department)- February 2023
Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UPPSC EXAM CALENDAR FOR YEAR -2023'.
A new window will open with UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023.
You can download the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 PDF and save it for future reference.
Candidates should note that the above-mentioned dates are tentative and the commission may change the dates of the exam at their convenience. Thus, it is better to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.
