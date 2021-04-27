SSC SI in Delhi Police, ASI in CISF 2018 Exam Marks Released

SSC SI, ASI 2018 exam marks released. Image used for representation purpose.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, 26 April, released the detailed marks of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. Result for the same was released on 20 April 2021.
"The Staff Selection Commission declared the final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018 on 20.04.2021. Now the Commission has decided to upload the detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates in the said final result," read the official notice.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their marks at SSC’s official website: ssc.nic.in.
Earlier this month, SSC postponed Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019 due to the surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India. Exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on 8 May. However, new dates for the same are yet to be announced.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined