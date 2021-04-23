Amid COVID Surge, SSC SI, ASI 2019 Paper II Postponed

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 22 April, announced the postponement of Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2019.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 8 May 2021. New dates for the same will be announced later.

The decision of postponement has been taken due to the surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.

"Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination-2019 scheduled on 8 May 2021. Fresh date for the said examination will be intimated in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission regularly for the updates," reads the official notice by SSC.