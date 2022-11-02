SSC SI Admit Card Delhi Police 2022 Released for Paper 1: Steps To Download Here

SSC SI Admit Card 2022 for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the SSC SI Exam for Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment 2022 can download their hall tickets by following the below mentioned steps and direct link.

According to an official schedule released by the commission, the SSC SI Exam for Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 to 11 November 2022.

The SSC Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment for Delhi Police and CAPF is held for approximately 4000 posts. To get selected for these posts, eligible candidates have to qualify the exam successfully.

Let us read more about the SSC SI exam scheme, steps to download admit cards, and more.