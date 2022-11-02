Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Likely To Be Out Today: Exam Date & Other Details

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released today, 2 November by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once issued, candidates can download and check their hall tickets from the official websites, hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.

Candidates must know that the concerned authorities issued the Haryana CET 2022 Examination City Intimation Slip on Tuesday, 1 November on the website. Candidates can download the exam city slip using their personal login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

NTA had opened the correction window for editing the photographs till today, 9 am. Candidates should know that they can not edit their photographs now because the photograph upload option has been closed.

Let us read some important details about Haryana CET 2022 for Group C posts below.