SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card to be Out Today at sbi.co.in: Steps to Download

State of Bank (SBI) is gearing up to conduct the nationwide exam on 12, 19, and 20, November. The admit card for the SBI clerk prelims exam is expected to be out on Saturday, 29 October.

The final exam will be conducted in December 2022 or January 2023. The candidates who had applied for the SBI Clerk Prelims can download the admit card from the website of the commission at sbi.co.in.

The candidates will have to enter their registration number and password/date of birth to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card.

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit cards to the examination hall along with two additional photographs and other documents as per information in the “acquaint yourself booklet”.