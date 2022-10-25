IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022: Date, Time, Easy Steps To Download & Check

IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) is expected to release the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Result 2022 soon on its official website, ibps.in.

There are many rumors that the result will be announced by the end of this month, however the concerned authorities have not declared the official result date yet. Once declared, candidates who have appeared in the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022 will be able to download and check their results from the website by using their personal login credentials, including registration number, roll number, password, and other details as required.

Candidates who successfully passed the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 were eligible to appear in the Mains exam that was conducted on Saturday, 8 October 2022. The exact date and time of the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022 has not been announced yet. Candidates must check this space regularly to get the latest updates.