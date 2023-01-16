SSC MTS Exam 2023: Registration To Begin From 17 January - Steps To Apply Below

SSC MTS Exam 2023 Registration Process Starts From Tomorrow, 17 January 2023 - Here Are the Steps To Apply.
SSC MTS Exam Registration 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to commence the registration process for the SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) non-technical and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Exam 2023 on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the SSC MTS Examination 2023. According to different reports, the last date to apply for the SSC MTS Exam is 17 February, 2023 and the examination will be held in the month of April.
To be eligible for the upcoming SSC Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar Exam 2023, candidates must have passed the 10th class exam from a well recognised board or institution.
Follow the below steps to apply for the SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Exam 2023.
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest 'News' section,
Search and click on the direct link for SSC MTS Exam 2023.
Register as a new candidate, if your are not already registered.
Go to the registration link and a login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details and hit the login option.
An application form will open.
Enter all the details carefully.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print the application form for the future reference.
