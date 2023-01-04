SSC CHSL 2022 Registration Ends Today, 4 January 2023 - Check Steps To Apply

SSC CHSL registration ends today, 4 January 2023. Here are the steps apply before last date.
SSC CHSL Registration 2022: The SSC (Staff Selection Commission) will end the registration process for the CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination) 2022 today, 4 January 2023. Eligible and interested candidates who have not applied yet for the SSC CHSL Exam 2022 can apply on the official website, ssc.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.
Those candidates who have already applied for the SSC CHSL 2022 must remember that in case they want to make any changes in their application forms, they can do so till from 9 January. The closing date of application correction window is 10 January 2023.
The SSC CHSL Exam 2022 is expected to be held in February or March 2023. The exact date of examination has not been announced by the concerned officials yet.
The SSC CHSL recruitment drive is being held to fill almost 4,500 vacancies for different posts including Data Entry Operators, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lower Divisional Clerk.
The educational qualification for candidates applying for the SSC CHSL is 12th pass or an equivalent degree from any recognized institution.
The age limit for SSC CHSL is 18-27 years as on 1 January 2023.
The application fee for SSC CHSL posts is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to categories like ESM, SC, ST, and PwBD are exempted from paying the application fee.
The SSC CHSL Exam 2022 will be conducted in two tiers. Tier-1 exam will consist of objective type questions.
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
Go to the new registration section if you are not already registered.
Visit the notifications section and search the direct link for SSC CHSL Exam 2022.
Click on the link and a login page will open.
Enter the login details.
An application form will show up in the screen.
Fill all the details carefully.
Upload required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print the application form for future reference.
