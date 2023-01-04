SSC CHSL 2022 Registration Ends Today, 4 January 2023 - Check Steps To Apply

SSC CHSL Registration 2022: The SSC (Staff Selection Commission) will end the registration process for the CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination) 2022 today, 4 January 2023. Eligible and interested candidates who have not applied yet for the SSC CHSL Exam 2022 can apply on the official website, ssc.nic.in by following the below mentioned steps.

Those candidates who have already applied for the SSC CHSL 2022 must remember that in case they want to make any changes in their application forms, they can do so till from 9 January. The closing date of application correction window is 10 January 2023.