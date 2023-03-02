SSC MTS 2023 Application Correction Window Open on ssc.nic.in, More Details Here

Staff Selection Commission. SSC has opened the application correction window today for Multi Tasking Staff, SSC MTS 2023 on 2 March 2023. As per the official SSC MTS schedule, SSC will start the MTS application correction process from 2 to 3 March, up to 11 AM.

Candidates who have registered for the SSC MTS 2023 recruitment can check and make corrections to their application on the official website at ssc.nic.in. They will be able to edit their application forms after entering their application number and password to login. They will get access to their SSC MTS application form 2023 online.