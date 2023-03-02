SSC MTS 2023 Application Correction Window Open on ssc.nic.in, More Details Here

SSC MTS 2023 Application Form Correction window has opened on the website.
Staff Selection Commission. SSC has opened the application correction window today for Multi Tasking Staff, SSC MTS 2023 on 2 March 2023. As per the official SSC MTS schedule, SSC will start the MTS application correction process from 2 to 3 March, up to 11 AM.
Candidates who have registered for the SSC MTS 2023 recruitment can check and make corrections to their application on the official website at ssc.nic.in.They will be able to edit their application forms after entering their application number and password to login. They will get access to their SSC MTS application form 2023 online.
As per the SSC Calendar 2023, the SSC MTS tier 1 exam will be conducted in April 2023 in multiple shifts across the country. SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 aims to fill up 10,880 MTS posts and 529 Havaldar posts.
SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions for 1 mark each. The SSC MTS Paper 1 will be conducted for 90 minutes. The students will be appearing for 4 subjects- Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness.
Visit the official website of SSC at
On the homepage, click on the login tab
You will have to enter your Username and password to login
Then submit details and access the SSC Login
You will be able to edit your SSC MTS application form and pay the required fee
Submit the updated form and take a printout for future reference.
