SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2022 Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download Here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2022 on Saturday, 18 February 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination 2022 can download the tentative answer key of the exam from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The authorities have opened the challenge window yesterday and it will close on 25 February 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key but they will have to pay Rs. 100 for each question they raise an objection against. The authorities have also informed that they will not entertain any representations after 05:00 PM on 25 February 2023.