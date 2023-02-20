SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2022 Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download Here

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2023 released on the official website.
Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2022 on Saturday, 18 February 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination 2022 can download the tentative answer key of the exam from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The authorities have opened the challenge window yesterday and it will close on 25 February 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key but they will have to pay Rs. 100 for each question they raise an objection against. The authorities have also informed that they will not entertain any representations after 05:00 PM on 25 February 2023.
Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on SSC GD Answer Key 2022 link.
You will have to enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
SSC conducted the Constable GD recruitment exam in January. In the next stages of the selection process, shortlisted candidates have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.
