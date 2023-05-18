SSC Exam Dates 2023: Schedule For SSC JE, Stenographer, Translator Exams Out

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has announced the SSC Exam Dates for the post of Stenographer, Junior Hindi Translator and Junior Engineer. The interested candidates eligible for the posts can register for the exam.

The registered candidates will be able to download the schedule from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “The Commission has decided to conduct the following examinations in the month of October, 2023 as per the schedule given below. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.”

The SSC shall soon release the admit cards for the various exams.