SSC Exam Dates 2023: Schedule For SSC JE, Stenographer, Translator Exams Out

SSC 2023 exam dates for several posts of stenographer, translator, and JE out
Staff Selection Commission, SSC has announced the SSC Exam Dates for the post of Stenographer, Junior Hindi Translator and Junior Engineer. The interested candidates eligible for the posts can register for the exam.
The registered candidates will be able to download the schedule from the official website at
The official notice reads, “The Commission has decided to conduct the following examinations in the month of October, 2023 as per the schedule given below. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.”
The SSC shall soon release the admit cards for the various exams.
Junior Engineer exam- 9, 10, and 11 October 2023
Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2023- 12 and 13 October 2023
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam- 16 October 2023
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link “Important Notice”
Your SSC exam schedule will be displayed on the screen
You can download the exam schedule and keep hard copy as well
