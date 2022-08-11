SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: 4,300 Vacancies for SI Posts in Delhi Police and CAPF

SSC CPO recruitment 2022: know all the details
(Photo: iStock)
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for Central Police Organisation (CPO) examination. The notice informs about the recruitment to 4,300 sub-inspector posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Interested candidates can apply on ssc.nic.in.
The application window will remain open till 30 August. The computer-based exam will be held in November 2022.
Let's have a quick look at the salary, vacancy details, application fee and more for the recruitment process.
Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police- Male: 228
Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police- Female: 112
Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 3960
SSC CPO 2022 notification: 10 August 2022
SSC CPO 2022 registration starting date: 10 August 2022
SSC CPO 2022 registration starting date: 30 August 2022
Last date for generation of offline challan: 30 August 2022
Last date for making online fee payment: 31 August 2022
Last date for payment through challan: 31 August 2022
SSC CPO 2022 application edit date: 1 September 2022
SSC CPO Paper 1 date: November 2022
SSC CPO result date 2022: To be announced
The candidate should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The candidate must be between 20 to 25 years.
Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: Level-6 (Rs.35,400 to Rs 1,12,400)
Sub-Inspector (Executive) (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police: Level-6 (Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400)
The application fee for these posts is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.
The selection process involves five stages:
Paper-I Online Exam
Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET)
Paper-II Descriptive Type Test
Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
Document Verification
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Register for the exam by clicking on the 'Register Now' link under 'Login' Section.
Add basic, additional, and contact details and upload a scanned image of passport size photograph and signature.
After registration, login to the online and click on 'Apply' link in 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022‟ Section under 'Latest Notifications' tab.
Fill in the required details
Go through the declaration carefully and accept the same. Fill up Captcha code.
Verify the information and submit the application.
Submit the fee and take printout of the application form.
