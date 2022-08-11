SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: 4,300 Vacancies for SI Posts in Delhi Police and CAPF

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: 4,300 Vacancies for SI Posts in Delhi Police and CAPF

Know about the details like salary, selection process, vacancies, and more for SSC CPO recruitment 2022.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for Central Police Organisation (CPO) examination. The notice informs about the recruitment to 4,300 sub-inspector posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Interested candidates can apply on ssc.nic.in.

The application window will remain open till 30 August. The computer-based exam will be held in November 2022.

Let's have a quick look at the salary, vacancy details, application fee and more for the recruitment process.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police- Male: 228

  • Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police- Female: 112

  • Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 3960

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 

  • SSC CPO 2022 notification: 10 August 2022

  • SSC CPO 2022 registration starting date: 10 August 2022

  • SSC CPO 2022 registration starting date: 30 August 2022

  • Last date for generation of offline challan: 30 August 2022

  • Last date for making online fee payment: 31 August 2022

  • Last date for payment through challan: 31 August 2022

  • SSC CPO 2022 application edit date: 1 September 2022

  • SSC CPO Paper 1 date: November 2022

  • SSC CPO result date 2022: To be announced

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

The candidate should hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The candidate must be between 20 to 25 years.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Salary Details 

  • Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: Level-6 (Rs.35,400 to Rs 1,12,400)

  • Sub-Inspector (Executive) (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police: Level-6 (Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400)

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for these posts is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process involves five stages:

  1. Paper-I Online Exam

  2. Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET)

  3. Paper-II Descriptive Type Test

  4. Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

  5. Document Verification

How To Apply for SSC CPO Recruitment 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

  2. Register for the exam by clicking on the 'Register Now' link under 'Login' Section.

  3. Add basic, additional, and contact details and upload a scanned image of passport size photograph and signature.

  4. After registration, login to the online and click on 'Apply' link in 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022‟ Section under 'Latest Notifications' tab.

  5. Fill in the required details

  6. Go through the declaration carefully and accept the same. Fill up Captcha code.

  7. Verify the information and submit the application.

  8. Submit the fee and take printout of the application form.

