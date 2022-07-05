SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021: Check Out Cut-Off Marks and Other Details

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 out, know the cut-off and more details
(Photo: The Quint)
On Monday, 4 July 2022, the SSC (Staff Selection Commission) announced the result for the SSC CGL (Combined Graduate Level) Tier-1 examination 2021. The SSC CGL result 2021 (Tier-1) is now available on the official website (ssc.nic.in). Candidates who will be successful in the Tier-1 examination will become eligible for other rounds of the examination (Tier-2 & Tier-3) based on their marks scored.
SSC has decided on different cut-off marks for various SSC CGL posts including Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and so on. As per the official notification released on the official website (ssc.nic.in), following is the list of cut-off marks for SSC CGL result 2021 (Tier-1).
SC: 136.76166
ST: 131.61117
UR: 159.07699
EWS: 156.80136
OBC: 153.36633
HH: 101.81933
OH: 124.29269
PwD and Others: 65.27562
To check the detailed information like cut-off marks for all the subjects, number of candidates available, and the list of candidates whose result has been kept withheld, candidates should check the official website of SSC.
Candidates should check their result from the official website of SSC by following the below steps.
Go to the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in).
Visit 'Latest News' section on the homepage and click on the link 'Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021 – Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II & Tier-III Examination.'
On clicking the above link, a PDF file will be displayed on your screen with a detailed information of all the successful candidates, shortlisted candidates, marks cut-off for different posts, and so on.
Check your roll number or name from the list of shortlisted candidates. Also, take a printout of the result copy for future reference.
The SSC CGL examination (Tier-2) will be conducted on 8 August 2022 and 10 August 2022 while the Tier-3 examination will be held on 21 August 2022.
