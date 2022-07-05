SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021: Check Out Cut-Off Marks and Other Details

SSC has decided on different cut-off marks for various SSC CGL posts including Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and so on. As per the official notification released on the official website (ssc.nic.in), following is the list of cut-off marks for SSC CGL result 2021 (Tier-1).

SC: 136.76166

ST: 131.61117

UR: 159.07699

EWS: 156.80136

OBC: 153.36633

HH: 101.81933

OH: 124.29269

PwD and Others: 65.27562

To check the detailed information like cut-off marks for all the subjects, number of candidates available, and the list of candidates whose result has been kept withheld, candidates should check the official website of SSC.