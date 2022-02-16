SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Extended
The last date to raise objections against SSC CGL tier 2 answer key 2022 is 17 February 2022, till 06:00 pm.
The window to raise objections for SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022, has been extended to 17 February 2022, by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
Candidates can raise objections against the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022, till 06:00 pm on 17 February 2022, by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
As per the official notice, “In continuation to write-up dated 11.02.2022 regarding uploading of tentative answer keys along with question paper of the candidates who appeared in Tier-II of CGL 2020, time limit for raising objection to tentative answer keys, if any, is hereby extended for two more days i.e. 17.02.2022 upto 6.00 PM.”
Candidates must note that previously, the last date to raise objections was 15 February 2022. However, the correction window has been extended by two more days now.
In addition, a charge of Rs 100 will be applicable for each objection raised (Rs 100 per question/answer challenged).
The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam was held on 28 January 2022 and 29 January 2022.
Please follow the step by step procedure given below now to help you raise objections against your SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Steps To Raise Objections
Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 objection ' present on the home page.
Enter your official login credentials and submit to log in.
Raise the objections you wish to and make the payment for the same.
Download the confirmation page once done.
Take a printout for future reference.
For more information on the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022, please stay tuned to The Quint and visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.