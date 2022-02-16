SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Extended

The window to raise objections for SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022, has been extended to 17 February 2022, by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Candidates can raise objections against the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022, till 06:00 pm on 17 February 2022, by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.