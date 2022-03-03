SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Exam Additional Result Announced: How to Check

Check SSC Selection Post Phase 8 result on ssc.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, 2 March 2022, declared the additional results of 'SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Graduation & Above level)'.
The additional result has been declared in continuation of the results announced on 12 April 2021.
"Due to the rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents conducted in the Regional Offices to fill up the vacancies, it was found that ample number of suitable candidates were not available for various categories of posts. Therefore, in pursuance of above mentioned provision of the Notice, the Commission is hereby providing additional candidates for various Post-categories on the basis of merit and availability in Computer Based Examination of Phase-VIII/2020/Selection Posts," reads the official notice released by SSC.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the additional result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
Go to the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on the 'Result' tab on the top-right corner of homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Go to 'Others' section
Click on the link against 'Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above Level) – Declaration of Additional Result of Computer Based Examinations for next stage of scrutiny'
You will be directed to a list of shortlisted candidates
Check your name and roll number in the list
Download and save it for future reference
Additional candidates shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a hard copy of their supporting documents (self attested) along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs by 22 March 2022, by speed post only.
For more information about SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Exam Additional Result, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)