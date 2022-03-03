SSC Selection Post Phase 8 2020 Exam Additional Result Announced: How to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, 2 March 2022, declared the additional results of 'SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Graduation & Above level)'.

The additional result has been declared in continuation of the results announced on 12 April 2021.

"Due to the rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents conducted in the Regional Offices to fill up the vacancies, it was found that ample number of suitable candidates were not available for various categories of posts. Therefore, in pursuance of above mentioned provision of the Notice, the Commission is hereby providing additional candidates for various Post-categories on the basis of merit and availability in Computer Based Examination of Phase-VIII/2020/Selection Posts," reads the official notice released by SSC.