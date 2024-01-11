SBI PO Mains Result 2023 Declared on sbi.co.in; Know How To Download Result Here

Know the steps to download the SBI PO Mains Result 2023 here.
State Bank of India has declared the SBI PO Mains Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Probationary Officer main examination can check their results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The main examination of SBI PO was conducted on December 5 and 16, 2023, across the country at various exam centres. The main Examination was held online and consisted of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The exam duration was for 3 hours.
The recruitment board has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the Phase-III (Psychometric Test). The result is available on the official portal in PDF format and does not require any login credentials to access it.
To check the result, candidates must follow these steps :
Step 1 : Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Step 2 : Click on careers link available on the homepage
Step 3 : A new page will open where SBI PO Mains 2023 result link will be available.
Step 4 : Click on the link and the PDF file will open.
Step 5 : Candidates can now check the result and download the page.
Step : Keep a hard copy of the same for future references.
Those candidates who have qualified the main examination will be eligible for the Psychometric test, Group exercise and interview. The psychometric test is to be conducted on January 16 onwards and Group Exercise & Personal Interview (At LHO centres) will be conducted from January 21 onwards. The recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization.
Candidates need to qualify both Phase II and Phase III separately. The final merit list of the candidates will be determined by combining their scores from both phases. For the ranking, only marks from the Main Examination (Phase II), both Objective and Descriptive Tests will be added to those from Phase III. Marks from the Preliminary Examination (Phase I) will not be considered in the final merit list.
