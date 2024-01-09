ICAI Results 2023: CA Final, Inter November Results Out At icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination today, 9 January 2024. As per the report, the results were released after 10 AM. The organization conducted this exam in November 2023. The CA Intermediate Group 1 exam was held on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 while Group 2 exams were held on November 10, 13, 15, and 17. The CA Final Group 1 exam took place on 1, 3, 5, and 7 November 2023, and the Group 2 exam was held on 9, 11, 14, and 16 November 2023.

The ICAI functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The institute is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in the public interest.